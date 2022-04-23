By Lukman Olabiyi

Political leaders and various stakeholders in Kosofe Federal constituency of Lagos State have okayed aspiration of Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, seeking to represent Kosofe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Endorsing Bush-Alebiosu candidature, the National Vice President of Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG), Mr. Abdulwaheed Odunuga and other political leaders in the area said the former legislator had served the interest and aspirations of the Constituent, hence the need for him to return to the federal parliament.

They described Bush-Alebiosu as politician who has interest of his people at heart, with the track record of delivering dividend of democracy to his constituency.

The political leaders and stakeholders’ endorsement of Bush-Alebiosu aspiration was made public at the declaration of the former lawmaker to return to the House of Representatives in 2023.

Declaring his ambition at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat at Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bush-Alebiosu said that God had given him talents to be voice for the people.

The former lawmaker pledged to continue his interventions in education, health and poverty alleviation if elected.

“I am one of the very best legislators this country has produced. I have the experience, understanding and knowledge.

“How do you hide your God-given talent? He gave me this talent for a reason. My passion has been for policy-making and problem-solving, and I am ready to do this.

“I am more than happy to throw my hat into the ring so as to bring the best back, and have the best voice for Kosofe Federal Constituency,” he said.

On his priority target if given the privilege to return to the House, Bush-Alebiosu promised to impact lives especially in the area of education, health, and poverty alleviation.

“There is a policy we have on ground that we have already tested. We cannot wait to get to the House of Rep back to alleviate the plights of the people,” he added.

The former lawmaker said that the youth should expect nothing but the best from him.

The APC Party Chairman in the council, Mr. Sunday Odekomaya, said that politics is not a do-or- die affair, adding that everybody is relevant in politics.

The event was attended by several party leaders and faithful.