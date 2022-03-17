From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in forthcoming National Convention of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, said on Thursday, that his party was determined to take its main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to “cleaners” in the next general elections.

Adamu said he is also hungry and angry to serve PDP the bitter pills they deserve since they have decided not to see the good things being done by the APC administration led President Muhammadu Buhari, rather, they chose to be discrediting the government.

He, thus asked all leaders and other aggrieved members to shield their swords and join the reforms going on in the Party under the leadership of the caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

Adamu, who is the former governor of Nasarawa State, said the party was better positioned to retain political power at the federal government in 2023, urging Nigerians to disregard the antics of PDP to discredit the Buhari administration which, he said, has made tremendous progress and achievements in the past seven years.

In his remarks at the formal opening ceremony of his campaign office in Abuja, on Thursday, challenged all party members to queue behind his aspiration to be elected the national chairman of the APC, a position that will afford him the opportunity to continue the transformation agenda of the party.

He said: “Our party has received bashes in the recent times. Members are unhappy, frustrated and angry about happenings in the party. Evidently, saboteurs have infiltrated the party and are working assiduously to ensure the failure of the party. But we have risen against such people, and we would soon identify them and show them the way out of the party.

“Undoubtedly, there’s much in-fighting, frustration, bickering, anger and other emotions in the party, but I assure you that the new leadership of the party that will be led by me, God willing, will pacify aggrieved persons so we can approach the 2023 general elections united and stronger.

“We can’t go into the 2023 general elections the way the party is. So, we need to strengthen the chances of the party. President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that we take the necessary and legal steps no matter how bitter it will be.”

He promised to be a team leader whose interests would be the good and success of the party and its members, and not for whatever selfish interest.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, in his remarks, appreciated the desire and commitment of Senator Adamu to pilot the affairs of APC, even as it’s faced with serious administrative crisis across all levels.

He said his presence and that other Senator-colleagues including the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at the event was an indication that the Senate is in support of the aspiration and his desire to pilot the affairs of the party

The Deputy Senate President described Adamu as a great party loyalist and supporter of President Buhari, in all ways, particularly in promoting and defending the interest of the President openly and otherwise, hence he will enjoy the support of the President.

He also described Adamu as a round peg in a round hole, and was optimistic that his years of experience in governance and administration will help pilot the affairs of party, making it stronger and united to face the opposition at the polls.