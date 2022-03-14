From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature has urged members of the party to be united and work towards retaining power in 2023.

He said members who have not been rewarded by the present administration should work assiduously so that they will be consider for appointment by the next government.

Bature disclosed this on Monday during the swearing-in of the State Executive Committee of the party, held at the party secretariat in Jos, Plateau State.

“We must work together to retain power on 2023, we should leave nothing to chance because, the opposition are also working.

“As we speak, we are sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to exploit bit we must not allow it to exploit because we are equal to the task.”

He said the party will close ranks with all members and correct any erroneous impression about the party to enable us come out victorious in the 2023 election.

Bature explained that the welfare of members of the party at all levels would be given maximum priority with a view to carry everybody along.

“We the State Executive Committee of the party are servant leaders and we will entertain all genuine complains for all members of the party but we will not tolerate trivial issues.” He stated.

Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu who represented Governor Simon Lalong urged members to learned to forgive each other to enable them retained power in 2023.

“No matter the severity of the issues, we must forgive one another and our party faithfuls must also support our officials so that we can move forward.”

He said the party will assess the last bye-election with a view to correct the mistakes encountered and forge ahead for victory.

“In the next few months, we will go into party primaries, we must work together to get good result. We should also make effort to ensure that party activities get to the grassroot.”

Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda said APC has come to stay in the Plateau and everything within the ambit of the law must be done to retain power.

He said that there is no party that does not have challenges and urged the APC leadership to work towards addressing their internal setback.

“You should believe me that if we don’t form the next government in Plateau, none of us will come out of our houses, we will all cry if PDP take over power from us because we will not find things easy.” He stated.

Barr. Stephen Abba administered oath of office to the 36 State Executive Committee members of the APC.