From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Massive defection of members of All Progressive Congress (APC), particularly within the State government circle, to the major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been reported in Gombe State.

Reports said most of government officials with political appointments have resigned their positions and pitched tent with the PDP in the state.

Speaking with Reporters, an influential members of PDP in Gombe state who pleaded anonymity said those who left APC moved with their supporters in large numbers to join PDP.

Recalled that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, Muhammad Jibrin Barde, had recently accused the state government of victimisation and executive high-handedness, following an attack and the latest demolition of his campaign office in the state capital by the Gombe State Urban Planning Development Authority (GOSUPDA).

However, the concerned PDP member noted that, “Fresh reports from the State have revealed that massive resignations within government circle are quietly ongoing, to the shock of the Governor, who was said to have frantically reached out to the leadership of the ruling party to act quickly in order to slow down the gale of defections, especially in the ruling party structure.

“The defectors in large numbers will be received by Barde’s PDP in the next couple of weeks. They are believed to be members of the ruling party that have lost faith in the administration to deliver on its mandate over the years.

“Another influential politician and a former commissioner of Information in the state has also joined the list of defectors in the political history of the State.

“A one-time member of the Gombe State House of Assembly has also decamped to the PDP, to forge new alliance with the Barde campaign team against the incumbent Governor ahead of the 2023 governorship elections in the State.

“Barde’s mobilization moves will get further boost as supporters of the high profile decampees will join their leaders in droves.

“Also, a former local government Chairman, has concluded plans to move from APC to the PDP, with the possibility of his supporters and political associates joining the new decampment queue”. The source said.

Meanwhile, reports has shown that there was uneasy feelings in the camp of the ruling APC as it was becoming uncertain how many strategic members of the ruling party were set to decamp to PDP sooner than later.