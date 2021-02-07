From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director-General, All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman, has urged leaders of the party to aspire to have a standard bearer for the 2023 Presidential election that will be able to build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He maintained that the manner the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was able to respond to all the challenges facing the party would help assuage all frayed nerves and put to shame most of the doomsday analysis around the party.

A statement he issued in Abuja at the weekend said:“As a party, we must aspire to have a situation whereby whoever emerges as the standard bearer of the party for 2023 Presidential election should be able to build on the achievements of President Buhari. This requires that, as a party, we collectively avoid what Malcolm Gladwell in the book The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make A Big Difference referred to as ‘broken windows theory’, which is presented based on the analogy of when ‘a window is broken and left unprepared, people walking by will conclude that no one cares and no one is in charge. Soon, more windows will be broken, and the sense of anarchy will spread from the building to the street on which it faces, sending a signal that anything goes.”