From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian ruling party, the All progressive Congress APC, Nasarawa state has endorsed senator Tanko Almakura for the National chairmanship position.

This was disclosed on Monday during a press briefing by the convener of the progressive for Umar Tanko Almakura, Hon. Makpa Malla saying the endorsement of senator Almakura is no doubt in tandem with the clarion call and several other similar calls across the length and breadth of the country.

Makpa further explained that the declaration of the former governor, Almakura popularly referred to as ‘THE LAFIA DECLARATION’ is like a thunderbolt, which shook the political landscape of the country in no mean measure, particularly the North Central geopolitical zone and Nasarawa state.

“Critical stakeholders, opinion moulders, party leaders and indeed the entire APC family in the state received this development with untold excitement.”

“We strongly believe that this unanimous and very positive reception by party stalwarts in the state is not unconnected with his love for the APC, a party he midwifed, nurtured and strengthened, right from the days of the CPC, into the merger that culminated in the formation of the APC and afterwards as Executive Governor and Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic.”

“The APC group therefor Openly Endorse’ whole heartedly, the candidature of Distinguish Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for the position of the national chairman of the ruling party in Nigeria, APC.”

By this endorsement, he said the entire APC family in the state hereby expressed their utmost support and throws it’s weight behind the aspiration of Distinguish Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (Sarduanan Gwandara).

The group therefor appealed to the entire leadership structure of party that in it’s much anticipated guideline for the forthcoming Extra-ordinary National Convention, to consider zoning the office of the national chairman of the party to the north central, due to the strategic position the zone occupies in the political permutation of the country. He said.

Recall that Daily Sun Reports that on the 13th of April, 2021, on the platform of the Progressives for Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, held a maiden press conference here in Lafia, the state’s capital, where they had called on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr) Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to consider the idea of vying for the seat of National Chairman of the APC.

Also recall that Daily Sun had reported that on the 4, of October, 2021 in Lafia, to the elation of Almakura’s teaming supporters, made a solemn declaration, as he expressed in very clear terms, his decision to vie for the position of the National Chairman of party, the APC.

Confirming the statement, is the Nasarawa state APC party chairman, Mr. John Mamman, who extols the achievement of the former governor, now senator of the red chamber, Umar Tanko Almakura calling him a successful business man.

Mr Mamman also described the senator as the best candidate for that position while recalling the advent of the then CPC and the role he played in actualising the existence of the present Apc in the country today.

The party chairman therefor called on the leadership of all the North Central Apc chairmen to unanimously agree to zone the APC Chairmanship position to the north central, to avail the opportunity for Tanko Almakura.

