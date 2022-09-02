From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has solicited the support and cooperation of traditional rulers for a hitch-free 2023 general elections.

Adamu stated this during a courtesy visit on Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar in Abdullahi Fodio palace in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

The APC Chairman was in Kebbi State to attend the wedding Fatiha (marriage solomnisation) of two daughters of the present National Organising Secretary of APC, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu.

Adamu said: “We are here in Kebbi for a wedding ceremony, but we felt it is necessary to pay homage on you as a father to all to seek royal blessings and at the same time plead for your support and cooperation towards a successful conduct of 2023 general elections.

“As a father and highly respected individual in the society, who is always in contact with his people at all levels, it’s imperative to come and seek for support and cooperation.”

The Chairman appealed to the Emir to use his position to counsel the youth on the need to conduct themselves before, during and after the general elections.

He called on the youth not to be allowed to be used by selfish politicians to cause confusion, advising that: “we should understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us.”

In his reaction, Emir Gwandu,Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar appreciated the national chairman for the visit, advising that politicians should caution their supporters against acts capable of causing violence during the forthcoming elections.

“Election is not a war, it is no a do or die affair, so there is need for politicians to caution their supporters against violence. People should be allowed to vote for whoever they think will take them to the promise land,” he said.

He noted that, no meaningful development can be achieved in any country where the atmosphere was uncertainty and chaos.

The Emir, who urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the elections, called for continuous prayers for peaceful elections in the country.