The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu, has continued her advocacy for women seeking elective offices in the forthcoming general election with a call on the Chinese Government to deliberately draw up support as the country’s contributions towards deepening democracy in Nigeria.

Dr Edu disclosed this at a roundtable hosted by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, CUI Jianchun, aimed at creating a symphony between political parties in Nigeria and the Communist party in China for shared experiences.

She restated the resolve of the APC to continually mainstream women and includes them in playing significant roles in governance and nation building.

The women leader also acknowledged the unique roles women had played in the past and in the current dispensation, but argued that women’s capacities can be further enhanced if they get the needed support from both the Chinese Government and other developmental partners.

She stated: “It is very important to note at this point that several women have played very significant roles in Nigeria nation building but this can be improved if we are supported.

“This can be improved if we are given a voice at all levels, from the grassroots all the way to the top and of course as it concern every policy and decision made, given us that place on the table to make our inputs.

“We said this because we want you to be specific in supporting women. We are going into the next general election and we want China to support women in the various parties that are running to emerge victorious in their elections.

“As we go into the next phase of development as a country, we seek specific assistance in providing jobs, educational programmes, providing scholarships that are directly targeted at women and giving them the rightful place.

“I want to appreciate this giant stride and move by the Chinese government to create a Nigeria-China symphony. It is one that will help in experience sharing, strengthen the bond between both countries and it can deepen our reforms as well as our democracy.

“Today we are looking at the communist party of China which basically is over a hundred years and has contributed immensely to building the economy of China, to making China the fastest developing country in the world and of course, as well as fighting corruption and empowering women and youth in their country.

While commending the Chinese government, Edu appealed on behalf of the Chinese women to be included in the standing committee of the Republic of China

In his remarks, the Ambassador recalled that in China, several governors are female and in different positions of leadership. He called on Nigeria to immediately imbibe that culture and support women to emerge as Governors, President, Chairmen, Senators, members of House of Representatives and other political leadership positions.

He added: “Parties should become more deliberate about ensuring that women are victorious and contribute their quota to national development. Remember, if we must make speed, women must be given their rightful place.

“I have seen the five plans that have been listed, we want to put the 6th one in your agenda and that number six will be women empowerment and inclusion in deepening of democracy and development.”