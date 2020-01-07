Magnus Eze, Enugu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the South East, Chief Marc Wabara, has identified indiscipline and lack of unity as bane of the party in the zone.

In a chat with Daily Sun on the sideline at the party’s enlarged zonal meeting in Ebonyi State, he also called for institution of good reward system to encourage members to work harder. The APC senatorial candidate for Abia South District in the last election described as erroneous the impression in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari was sidelining Ndigbo, pointing out that the APC government had several ongoing projects in the South East.

According to him, the problem was that the projects were not being given adequate publicity.

“Even though the party has a lot of issues here and there in the South East, there has to be discipline within the internal party structure in the zone. We must come together in the South East, in all the various states and understand that when you talk about the leadership of the party in the South East, it’s only one man at a time that will occupy that position.

“Let us come together and bring out a leader and let us realise that it is not a perpetual position. Once we realise this, those who are not leaders today will support those who are leaders so that tomorrow the mantle will fall on them. So, instead of the intrigues and the quarrels, we need peace in the APC. Even in the last election, unfortunately some of the so called chieftains in Abia State worked against the party and at the end of the day, any organisation that does not sanction such attitude cannot make progress and that is what we talk about discipline.

“If somebody has breached the oath of office or his membership of the party, they should be bold enough to sanction them. Even spiritually, if you sin, there are consequences for that. But if you want to be forgiven at the end of the day, you must repent. So, we must have a system in the South East where we reward those who have performed and sanction those who have betrayed the party,” Wabara said.