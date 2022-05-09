From Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

All Progressives Congress(APC) party leaders from Okigwe zone in Imo State has endorsed former governor of the State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim to contest the Imo North senatorial seat in 2023.

The APC party leaders who are also members of the Okigwe Unity Project(OUP) seized the opportunity to present a form they procured for Ohakim to contest the election.

Leader of the group and a former senatorial aspirant ,chief Mark Uchendu while presenting the form on behalf of others to Ohakim yesterday said they have resolved to support him to continue the zoning arrangement of the Okigwe people which he added is the turn of the North where Ohakim hails from.

He said “for equity sake,it must move to Okigwe North having been in the south for some time, since 2011,Okigwe left the government house the north has not occupied a leading position and we need to have rallying point, Mbakwe, Echeruo is dead ,we need somebody that will coordinate us.

“Having critically looked at it, Ikedi Ohakim is the best candidate, so we started contributing money to buy this form for him. Our choice of Ohakim is also based on his synergy with governor Hope Uzodimma, so we felt the governor will make lesser travel to Abuja for with experienced hand like Ohakim as a senator.

Ohakim in his acceptance speech thanked the group for their magnanimity, saying that such has never happened before in the history of Okigwe zone politics. He therefore promised not to disappoint them, assuring that his representation will make a difference in the zone.

“Okigwe deserves to be heard ,what happened today has not happened before,I feel like shedding tears for this uncommon love ,my representation at this critical period of the country will afford me opportunity to rebuild a consensus between political elites of Okigwe zone” Ohakim vows.

