From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Borno has picked the state Attorney General, Kaka Shehu Lawan as the party’s candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial seat currently occupied by Sen Kashim Shettima, now vice presidential candidate of the party.

APC Returning Officer and former deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Uba Magari, while announcing the results of the election held at the party State Secretariat in Maiduguri Thursday, said the former Commissioner of Justice scored 459 votes out of 480 valid votes.

“Having satisfied the provisions of the electoral law, by the authority vested on me by the national Chairman of our great, I declared that Bar Kaka Shehu Lawan, former Attorney General, has been validly elected as the APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial seat,” he declared.

In his acceptance speech, Kaka Lawan thanked the state governor and delegates for chosen him. He urged the delegates to mobilize eligible voters for the ongoing Permanent Voters Registration exercise.

He assured of quality representation at the Senate even as he asked the people to always pray for their leaders.

Gov Babagana Zulum in his remark, described the election of Kaka Lawan as divine, saying no one can alter man’s destiny.

He said the former AG was nominated for the seat because of his loyalty to the party, humility, sacrifice and integrity.

Borno Central Senatorial District consist of eight local governments; Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere, Konduga, Bama, Ngala, KalaBalge, Dikwa and Mafa

The Seat has been previously occupied by Sen Ali Sheriff (1999-2003), Sen Abba Aji (2003-2007), Kaka Mala Yale (2007-2011), Ahmed Zannah (2011-2015). He was reelected but died before his swearing in. Others include Kaka Garbai (2015-2019 and Kashim Shettima (2019-2023).