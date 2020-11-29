Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
AHEAD of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is plotting to disown the President Muhammadu Buhari administration because of its alleged failures.
The PDP, which made this allegation in a statement signed by its National PublicitySecretary,Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said that the ruling party had begun campaigns for the 2023 polls one year in to President Buhari’s tenure.
The opposition party claimed that this is an indication that the APC leaders are already looking beyond “its current structure and government, having realized that the next three years under the Buhari-led APC administration would be a waste.”
It noted that the APC is afraid to stand election in 2023, hence the underground moves by the leaders of party to possibly change the name of the ruling party, before the next general elections.
The statement read I part: “The PDP asserts that there are underground moves by APC leaders to disown the Buhari administration, given its failures; the conversation about possible change of their party’s name as well as the plot to destabilize the PDP, are signs of desperation to hold on to power despite APC’s failures and explicit rejection by Nigerians.
“Our party and indeed discerning Nigerians have seen through the rambling of the APC, which is merely raising dusts to foul the political firmament in a bid to cover for its lack of internal cohesion, failure in governance and reneging on the promises they made to Nigerians in other to have access to power.”
