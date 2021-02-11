From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As political momentum is beginning to gather ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressive Congress APC in Taraba State has disclosed that planning is in top gear to make sure that the party takes over the reign of office in Taraba unfailingly.

The Taraba state chairman of the part Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi who disclosed this in Jalingo at the training of supervisors to monitor the membership revalidation exercise of the party said that the party has learned from it’s past and is now positioned to claim it’s mandate come 2023.

El-Sudi said that two supervisors from each of the sixteen local government areas in the state were to participate in the training as the party prepares to reach out to her members in all the books and crannies of the state.

“Today’s exercise is very important because it is a key component of our preparations to take over the state come 2023. We have been rigged out a number of times and the people’s mandate stollen. This time, it will not be the same story. We have learnt our lessons and are positioned to claim the state unfailingly.

“This is a collective resolve and we must make sure that internally, we do the right thing all the way. First of all, we must allow all our members to revalidate their membership based on the guidelines given by our party. We have to give room for thousands who are yearning to join the party to come in. Our people have been denied good governance for too long and we must come to the rescue this time by insisting on the right thing starting now”.

The Chairman Taraba State registration committee Alhaji Waziri Umar, in his remarks assured the party faithfuls that his committee will be meticulous in carrying out their assignment and called on the people to give maximum cooperation so that the process will yield the desired results.