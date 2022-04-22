From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ibrahim Bello Dauda, has promised to provide purposeful leadership for the country, if elected president in 2023.

Dauda, in interaction with journalists, in Abuja, promised that his administration would focus on education, security, economy, women and youth inclusion, amongst others.

He noted that his requisite knowledge of the political structure and intricacies of governance in Nigeria puts him at an advantaged position for the presidency.

According to him, ” I joined the presidential race because I have been in the political system for a long time and I have proper understanding of the nature of the problems of Nigeria, the intricacies of governance and the dynamics of our civil system. With that, I believe I have a lot to offer in terms of providing solutions to the myriad of problems we have in Nigeria today…

“My selling point is provision of leadership based on integrity, honesty, fairness, equity and the fear of God. One hundred per cent of the agitations and problems we are having is mainly as a result of injustice in the system, sentiments and the lack of fear of God in a lot of areas. We are principally going to put these virtues together and ensure quality leadership.”

The presidential hopeful stated that he would adopt a different approach, from what successive administrations have done, in tackling the security challenges, bedeviling the country.

“Most of what the past and present government have concentrated on is merely a reactive measure to insecurity. What we will do will be more on preventive measures focused on securing the borders, because arms and ammunition are not manufactured in Nigeria; they are brought into Nigeria through the borders, and our borders are porous.

“With the huge landmass we have, it is impossible to police the borders using manned personnel; so we are going to do a hybrid system involving both digital, geospatial intelligence, human intelligence, and other varied systems of satellite intelligence. The objective is to be preventive, rather than be reactive; that way we can cut off the supply of arms and disrupt the logistics of the insurgents,” Dauda said.

