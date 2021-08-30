From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

As the campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket hots up, pro-Osinbajo lobby team, Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) stormed Katsina state as part of their determination to actualize the dream of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo picking the ticket.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the members declared that their weekend mobilization and advocacy visit to the Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, the Emir of Daura Emirate, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk along with a strategic meeting with APC members from all the 34 local government areas in Katsina State was a big success.

PCG National Chairman, Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi, National Secretary, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia and Co-ordinator South-West geo-political zone, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, their ten-man delegation and a team of 50 members from Kano and Katsina states’ chapters were assured of huge success in Katsina State.

Speaking on the visis, Rabiu Kurfi, said that the PCG’s strategic decision to begin nationwide mobilization and advocacy visit from Katsina, the birthplace of President Muhammadu Buhari is a well thought out one.

“Every passing day, we see further indications of success in our mobilization and advocacy efforts towards ensuring that Vice President, Osinbajo succeeds President Buhari and sustain our party, APC’s progressive ideals.

“We deeply appreciate the warmth and hospitality offered by the people and government of Katsina state during our visit to the Government House, Katsina last weekend as well as our visit to His Royal Majesty, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

“Governor Masari personally received us and advised that we also apply our members’ energies towards further strengthening the APC nationwide.

“Our Royal Father, the Emir of Daura also heard our genuinely patriotic reasons for making Professor Osinbajo our preference for leadership of Nigeria and while he is not a politician, he notes the excellent working relationship between both President Buhari and the VP Osinbajo.

“We assure all true progressives and members of the APC in Nigeria and abroad that at the Government House, at the Palace and in our strategic meetings with various stakeholders drawn from all the local government areas of Katsina state, our concerns for stability, unity, peace and progress of Nigeria profoundly resonates,” Kurfi noted.

While explaining further on their motivation for pushing Professor Osinbajo’s candidature, PCG’s National Secretary, Dibia emphasized the need for the Buhari-led administration’s successes to evolve further under the banner of APC.

His words: “As everyone knows, we started our awareness for good governance since March 2019, with a collective resolve to promote our great party, APC, so as to ensure that our party again produces Nigeria’s next President come 2023.

“Looking at the extant developmental challenges that the country is contending with, it is only wise for the party to choose a most qualified and most acceptable candidate to sustain and improve on the positive gains, achievements and legacies of President Buhari.

“It is in view of this development that we at the PCG feel convinced that an Osinbajo Presidency come 2023 will bring down tension, facilitate stability and accelerate further progress in all sectors of the economy.

“Therefore, we went before Governor Masari, the Emir of Daura and other stakeholders 8n Katsina state, to seek for support, wise counsel and advice towards accelerating the possibilities of collective success,” he noted, adding that Prof Osinbajo is one of those elements within the current system that can further enrich the nation’s prospects.

