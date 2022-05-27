By Sunday Ani

The hope of returning to the Lagos State House of Assembly by the member, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, Mojisola Macaulay, may have dimmed after she lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to Mr. Olaitan Olusegun Folorunso.

The primary election, which was held yesterday in Festac, saw Folorunso winning 12 delegates’ votes out of 20 delegates’ votes to beat Macaulay, who got four votes. The remaining four votes went to the third contestant, Eniola Adesina Ado.

Declaring Folorunso as the winner of the primary election, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Prince Omoba Akintola Falade, said: “From the result, Olaitan Olusegun Folorunso, having polled 12 votes out of 20 votes, is hereby declared the winner of this election. The remaining eight votes were shared between Mrs. Mojisola Macaulay and Mr. Eniola Adesina Ado polled four votes each.”

Addressing journalists after he was declared the winner, Folorunsho expressed gratitude to God who has sustained him from the beginning of the process till the point of victory.

He noted that in 2019, he won the same primary election but party leaders prevailed on him to step down for Macaulay and he did. He noted that this time around, he would not step down for anybody because even the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu advised them not to step down but to step up.

He said: “I thank God that again I have been declared the winner of the APC ticket for Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1. I thank our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing transparency in the process and for stating that whoever emerges the winner, remains the winner. He made it clear that there would be no stepping down, instead we should step up. Today, I have stepped up in Amuwo Odofin Local Government.

“I also thank all other people who have contributed to this success story, including the State APC Chairman, the apex leader in Amuwo Odofin as well as the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh, who provided a level playing ground for the process,”.

Folorunso commended his rivals for allowing peace to reign in the local government as there was no insult or abusive statement of any kind. He advised them to hold onto God and believe that when their time comes, nobody would stop it.

He also told the people of Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, that they should expect a new era of representation that would give them the dividends of democracy like never before.

