From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two senatorial candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State have boasted that the opposition party in the state will win all elective positions including governorship in the forthcoming general elections.

The candidates include the chairman of Nigeria Manufacturers Association, Ede Dafinone (Delta central candidate), and former chairman of the state board of internal revenue, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta south candidate).

They spoke at the weekend shortly after clinching the tickets of the APC at the respective primaries in Ughelli and Oleh.

At the Ughelli exercise, Dafinone who was the sole aspirant scored a total of 383 delegates votes out of the 387 that voted with four votes voided. 425 delegates were earlier accredited.

On his part, Joel-Onowakpo, who was also the sole aspirant at the primary conducted at Oleh, polled a total of 285 delegates votes with 75 invalid votes.

Speaking, Dafinone said the primary election marked the beginning of the journey towards the victory of APC in Delta State in all elective positions.

“The process of the primary election is peaceful, free and fair and I want to assure all of you today that I will do my best to ensure that we return all APC candidates in the elections in 2023.

Speaking at Oleh, Onowakpo said the APC in Delta State was now very united to dislodge the PDP.