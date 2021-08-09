From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu on Monday insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would woefully lose the 2023 general elections if the results are transmitted electronically.

Aniagwu said the ruling party at the centre is scared of electronic transmission because of its abysmal performance in the last six years.

Addressing a news conference in Asaba on the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, Aniagwu said Nigerians would never make the mistake to re-elect APC in 2023, hence the party’s stance against electronic transmission of results.

He maintained that those kicking against electronic transmission have plans to hijack and rig the election.

According to him, the transmission of results electronically would guarantee free and fair polls in the country and guide against interception and snatching of results.

‘Delta representatives in the National Assembly that voted against electronic transmission done it for their own selfish desire and not the aspiration of Deltans.

‘APC is scared of result transmission electronically because of abysmal failure in the past six years and those kicking against electronic transmission are planning to rig election,’ he said.

On the ongoing CVR exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has directed all government appointees to go back to their communities and mobilise their people to participate in the registration.

‘Our people are not taking the advantage of the exercise, and therefore, the governor ordered all appointees to mobilise their people for the ongoing registration.

‘Voters need to be educated because civil education in Nigeria is still low. So the governor also directed all state-own media houses to give the INEC free charge,’ he stated.

