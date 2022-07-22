From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Amb Ejike Eze has unveiled his manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Unveiling the the 12-pages manifesto booklet on Friday in Nsukka, tagged “Agenda for Credible Representation” Eze said that he was going to be driven by the vision to uplift the district to a development pedestal that would make them independent, confident and self-reliance through effective and quality representation.

Eze, a retired career diplomats, and former Senior Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Protocols and Security, said that his mission, if elected would be to sponsor bills that will bring democracy dividends to the district.

According to him ”I offer myself as a senatorial aspirant to represent the good people of Enugu north senatorial district at the national assembly under the platform of APC.

“My vision and mission is to influence a secured, educated, empowered and properous Enugu north senatorial zone, Enugu state and south east in general and also initiate, sponsor and support progressive bills and resolutions that will bring the much-needed dividends of democracy to the good people of the District through good legislation, parliamentary involvement and exemplary leadership.

“My primary consideration that motivates me to seek the mandates of the good people of the district is the desire to effect a positive change in their lives and my aspiration is an affirmation of my faith in the variability and level playing posture of our advancing democracy,” he said.

Speaking further, Eze said played that through the mentalities of the beer he will initiate sponsor and support at the senate that he will be propelled to champion empowerment and job creation, prioritization of education, revamping of the health sector, opportunity for women and children, youth development and advancement improve security, among others for the constituents.

He used the occasion to announce Mr Eva Asadu, a former state publicity sectary of the party as his campaign Director General.

In a remark, Asadu expressed appreciation to Eze for finding him worthy to be his campaign DG and pledged that he would work hard to ensure the victory of the senatorial candidate in 2023.

The DG who solicited cooperation of stakeholders and party faithful in the district stressed that he can’t do it alone.

“All party faithful of APC in the district must work as team not only to achieve victory for Eze but to ensure that all the party candidates in district emerge victorious in 2023 general elections,” he said.

Speaking while unveiling the menifesto Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, the state chairman of APC in Enugu state represented by Mr Solomon Akor, the party state Publicity Secretary commended the rich content of Eze’s manifesto.

Agballa said the party was working hard day and night in Enugu State to ensure that all the party candidates recorded landslide victory in 2023 general elections.

The occasion was attended by thousands of APC members and supporters of Amb Eze from the senatorial district.