From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday frustrated plans to include electronic voting and transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during elections in the ongoing Electoral Amendment Bill.

In a report submitted by Kabiru Gaya-led INEC Joint Committee, it recommended that the electoral umpire should be allowed to determine the use of electronic transmission of results and voting.

However, Senate Deputy Chief Whip Abdullahi Sabi Abdullahi moved an amendment that the Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC) should certify that network was good enough to warrant the use of electronic transmission of results and voting. He said the report of NCC will be approved by the Senate.

This led to a rowdy session. After a heated debate, a headcount was called. The voting pattern revealed that APC senators predominantly voted in support of the amendment motion.

In the end, 52 senators voted in support, 28 against, while 28 were absent. Those who were absent were predominantly from the South.

