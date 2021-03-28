From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration and Revalidation Committee in Enugu State, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, has said the party is set to take over Enugu State in the 2023 general elections.

Zwingina said this in Nsukka when he supervised the registration of Chief Ejike Omeje at Edemani Ward in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The chairman said he was impressed and excited about the calibre of people coming to register as new members and those who have left their political parties to join APC in the state.

“The ongoing nationwide registration and revalidation of APC has repositioned the party to take over Enugu State in 2023 general election. I am excited and impressed by the thousands of people coming to register as new members, those who dumped their political parties to join APC as well as the massive turn out of old members to re-validate their membership.

“I have no doubt that APC will have a landslide victory in Enugu State in 2023 general elections,” he said.

The chairman said he had known Omeje in Abuja for years as a successful pharmacist, who had used his profession to empower many people.

He commended Omeje for the wise decision to join the progressive party and to contribute his quota to moving the country to the next level.