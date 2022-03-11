By Sunday Ani

A frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Moses Ayom, has urged the ruling party to ensure that a candidate from the Middle Belt region succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office in 2023.

He said that only that will correct the long years of marginalisation, inequity and injustice meted out to the people of the Middle Belt since the nation’s independence in 1960.

Chief Ayom who is a leader and champion of agitations for a Middle Belt presidency in 2023 made the remarks at an interactive session with a select group of journalists at the APC pre/post convention arena on Ahmadu Bello way in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He said: “here we must correct what is wrong. Nigerians must collectively with the help of the media ask questions to correct all these mistakes that have kept us down as a nation. The wrong is becoming the right thing in Nigeria. I am saying that we still have a chance to correct the mistakes we have been making for the past decades. It is time for a Middle Belter to be considered. It is very bad when they discriminate against you because of your geography. “

On his presidential ambition, he said: “I want to promote the brand of APC because they have done so much for me. What have they done for me? People are saying that the APC government is not good, so much insecurity, unemployment and so on but for I, Moses Ayom, the APC has done so much for me and I want to give back to the country.”

Ayom praised the courage of the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, for always being proactive in tackling the issues of governance and public concerns anytime he is acting in the absence of president Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the vice president has proven times without number that he knows the challenges of the country as he always presides over the affairs of the country with fairness, equity and justice.

The business mogul noted that if the acting president can prevail on the ruling party to zone the 2023 presidency to the Middle Belt, his name will be crested in gold as an emancipator of an oppressed people.