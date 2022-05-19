By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Chairman of the Committee on Wealth Creation in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Omobowale Idimogu has given reasons why he is supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In this interview, he said that if the All Progressives Congress(APC) plays fair, the best candidate would win and the party will retain power in 2023.

Who do you think is best for 2023?

Unless we want to fool ourselves, nobody is more prepared than Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has been there since. He has unified the region and made the state stable. It is his long-time heart’s desire to become the president of Nigeria. He is already prepared to give his best back to the country. When you look at his antecedents, he has seen it all; he fought for the democracy we are enjoying today. He is a good accountant that has managed resources that are as big as Nigeria’s economy. He put Lagos State on the right track, saving them from debts. Nigeria and Nigerian youths are the biggest losers if he does not become the president in 2023. This is a man who is consulting on how to revive another country’s economy. A man who other governments employ to revive their economy, yet we are allowing politics to stop us from having one of the best brains in the world as president; with him as president I am very sure that the current debt of Nigeria would have been reduced or would never exist because this is a man that knows what it is to be a debtor and a creditor. He is a man that knows where something should be fixed well. I mean, he should be a Nigerian economic fixer. He is a Nigerian who has given opportunities to all that have come across him. We need someone who has been there and we will lead the youth, taking us to a greater height. The next president Nigerians should be looking out for is someone who will lift us from the penury of this debt and rescue the dying economy.

Are you not deterred by the rumours and the reason for power rotation?

My attention has been drawn to some lies being circulated about Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition. The author of the rumour was merely writing conjectures on an issue that is unpredictable, a party’s primary election, where an outsider will only labour in vain in making permutations. The issue of power shift started during the military regime; there was a general agreement for power shift from North to South and that was how former President Olusegun Obasanjo emerged as the president in 1999. Late President Umaru Yar’Adua who succeeded Obasanjo spent only two years and few months in office and former President Goodluck Jonathan who was the Vice President replaced him. I think so many things happened afterwards which led to the killing of zoning in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). So in PDP, there is no zoning arrangement currently; that means anybody from any part of the country can contest, but in APC, if the power must shift, it must go to the South West and to Tinubu.

But President Muhammadu Buhari came on board on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) without any zoning arrangement. Buhari got massive support from the North and the South West, especially from political bigwigs like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos State Governor was happened to be the National Leader of the APC. The South East outrightly rejected the arrangement; they didn’t support the APC because they had nothing to do with the party. The South-South too failed to support the APC, leaving only the North and the South West, the scenario repeated itself in 2015 and Tinubu also played a prominent role in APC’s victory at the poll.

Was Tinubu compensated after the last election?

It was agreed that Tinubu be supported in line with the Northern tradition of paying back those who supported us in our hours of need. If actually we are having a power shift in 2023, then it should go to Tinubu because he has demonstrated love for the North. In fact, Tinubu has the best credential to fly the APC ticket in 2023. The party needs to be fair and just with the primaries. They need to allow everyone to play his card. Let us look for the best candidate. This is my greatest appeal to the party for the election.