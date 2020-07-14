Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Stakeholders, across political party lines, have been called upon to support clamour for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

All Progressives Congress (APC) South East Zonal Youth Leader, Olisaemeka Onyeka, who made the call, said it has become pertinent for political stakeholders to speak up in support of the agitation.

Describing a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 as just and fair, Onyeka said Nigerians needed to use the 2023 election to demonstrate justice, fairness and unity for the country.

While commending the National President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima, for pleading with stakeholders from the North to support a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, Onyeka called on stakeholders from other geo-political zones to speak out and endorse the clamour for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the South East.

“Shettima has spoken the mind of many and I hope the northern stakeholders would accede to his request and support a president of Igbo extraction in 2023. It is necessary for equity and development of Nigeria,” he said.