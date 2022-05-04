Alhaji Salisu Barau, All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholder in Bauchi State has expressed dissatisfaction at the vandalism of aspirants’ billboards and campaign materials by suspected hoodlums.

Barau told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi that such vandalism of billboards, posters, and other materials was unhealthy for democracy.

He said removal of campaign posters, party signs, and other materials from strategic positions was undemocratic and ill-motivated.

Barau who is also the Chairman Media and Publicity of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar Governorship Campaign Organisation, expressed concern over the damages done to their billboards across the state.

“The issues surrounding intimidation and undemocratic practices ahead of the 2023 general elections have again come to the fore.

“We are not shifting blame or accusing any particular party, but those doing this would one day face the consequences of their act.

“Our campaign organization is warning those perpetrators to desist. All politicians, aspirants have the right to place political messages to sell their products,” he said.

He urged those hoodlums to stop the sustained vandalism, defacing and destruction of the campaign posters, billboards and other materials of their aspirant in various parts of the State.

The APC stakeholder “we would resolve to formally petition security agencies, the state governor, among others over the matter”.

Barau emphasized that the party and campaign organization chose the path of honour, discipline and peace by severely restraining its members, who had been spoiled to react.

He said this was because the APC was a disciplined party with cherished codes and ethics.

Barau, however, enjoined all political actors in the state to play by the rules, eschew thuggery and use of foul language against opponents.(NAN)