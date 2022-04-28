From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Coalition of Young Leaders, said it has concluded plans, to embark on a “one-million-man march”, to prevail former Nigeria’s President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, to join the APC.

The group said the plan, is to join other patriotic members of the party, who have been calling on the former President, to come into the party, and make himself available, as a Presidential candidate of the party, for 2023 presidential election.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Ambassador Abdulwaheed Oyeniyi, said it is appalled, by the attempt by some people, it described as selfish politicians within the party, to resist the call, on the former President, to join the APC. It said some desperate politicians are already being intimidated, by the continued rising call by Nigerians, even beyond the party line, on Dr Jonathan, to make himself available for the leadership of the country, once again.

“We decided to march and demand that former President Jonathan should join our dear party and should make himself available, to run, as a candidate, for the 2023 presidential election.

“This call, we expected, should excite every well meaning members of our party, who are interested in the path, towards ensuring that the APC retains power at the centre and also present a candidate, that is widely acceptable to Nigerians, have the capacity to stabilize the country and ultimately sustain the achievements of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will prevail on our members, particularly our young people, to support this call, and join the historic One million-man March.”

“We urge our members and leaders, not to allow the toxic lies of unhappy yesterday men to make us lose sight of the great things happening around us. Where they see hardship let us see opportunities that are up for grabs.” the statement concluded.

