From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, fulfilled the directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to submit the party’s membership register ahead of it’s primary.

The ruling party will equally commenced the much-postponed sales of expression of interest and nomination forms nationwide on Tuesday.

The sales of forms, which were earlier slated for Saturday will now commence on Tuesday, was confirmed by the National Organising Secretary (NPS), Barr Felix Morka.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the NPS explained that all the Organising Secretaries from the 36 States will collect forms for aspirants jostling for the State House of Assembly, while the NWC has directed that nomination forms for the state legislature should be sold at the state headquarters.

He also disclosed that the sale of forms for the party’s National Assembly, governorship and presidential tickets will be handled by the National Secretariat at three designated places.

Confirming the development, Morka said: “We are set to commence sale tomorrow (Tuesday). The guideline for the exercise will soon be released on our platform. While the forms for the State House of Assembly will be sold at the state level nationwide, others will be sold here at the national secretariat.”

Meanwhile, our correspondent who monitored the situation at the Secretariat can confirm that the movement of the several bags containing the hardcopy of the membership register requested by the electoral body.

Similarly, in line with the determination of the national leadership to reorganise the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has began the process of replacing the directors ordered to proceed on compulsory and immediate leave.

A source in the party noted that the NWC will soon invite applications from qualified persons from within and outside the party to replace the directors.

The six directorates include administration, finance, research and statistics, organisation, publicity and welfare. Also affected is the head of legal services.

The order to the directors to proceed on compulsory leave was contained in a letter from the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, dated 21st of April, 2022 following the recommendation of the Transition Committee set up by the NWC shortly after their emergence.

According to the source, “the party will soon place an external and internal advertisement to call for application from suitable qualified persons to fill the directorate positions in the party.

“The NWC has resolved to replace those indicated by the report of the Transition Committee. To this end, the committee resolved to throw the position open to members of the public as well to encourage qualified officers within the party to also apply. That is why they are placing an internal and external advertisement,” the source revealed.