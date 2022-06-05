From Fred Itua, Abuja

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA 6), yesterday, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the most prepared for the office of the president.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The SWAGA 6 made this disclosure at a press conference shortly before a solidarity walk in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition around major streets of Maitama, Wuse II, and other parts of Abuja.

The national publicity secretary of SWAGA 6, Babajide Akinbohun, who addressed newsmen, described Tinubu as an enigma who needed no introduction on account of his political dexterity.

His words: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the most prepared and the number one choice of the majority of Nigerians.

“At this point, it is visible to all discerning minds that what the country needs is someone who is highly experienced, a bridge-builder, networker, a manager per excellence, and one who has the capacity to leverage on the gains and successes that we have recorded so far as a nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigeria is in dire need of Asiwaju’s visionary, pragmatic, and purposeful leadership. Tested and trusted, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is endowed with all the attributes required to take Nigeria to an enviable height and cement its rightful place among the committee of nations.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .