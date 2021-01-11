From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the 2023 general election is gradually gathering momentum, Mr. George Ogare has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu state has repositioned the party to take over Lion Building the seat of government in the state come 2023.

Ogara, who was the APC Gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State in the last general election made this declaration on Sunday while addressing party members during the unification and preregistration exercise at the party Secretariat, Ibagwa-Aka in Igbo-Eze South Local Area of Enugu State.

He said that the party had since decided to unite at the state and district levels, which according to him marked a new beginning in the history of APC in Enugu State as it would move the party in a better position for victory in 2023.

“APC has realized that it is better to be one and that is why we are here. We have unified the party and collapsed all forms of faction. This will enable us to be united so as to capture Lion Building come 2023.

“I am happy the party members in Enugu North senatorial district have put aside their differences to work in unity for the interest and progress of the party.

“This is a welcome development and a new beginning for the party as all the internal crisis and factions has been laid to rest.

“with the current program of registration of new party members which will commence in a matter of days, the party will coast to victory in 2023 general election

in all elective positions in Enugu state,” he said.

He stressed further that the party now has all it takes to dislodge the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2023 as APC embarked on massive party members registration drive through out the length and breadth of the state.

On whether he will contest again in the 2023 general elections, Ogara said that “it is too early to make such declaration now. But whatever position my party deem me fit to contest, I will definitely oblige.”

Assessing the administration of PDP in the state Ogara said that “it is very poor. The infrastructure the current government met on ground has been destroyed already without any repair. No new roads. No monumental project. If you ask me what monumental project this administration will be noted for, the answer is none.”

Also speaking, the organizer of the exercise, Hon. Ejiofor Agada said that, “the purpose is to unify the party in the state. You are aware that the party has not won any seat in this state. But we want to change the narrative come 2023. Things cannot continue this way. We are looking at the committed members which we are going to register to make sure that the party win some seats in the state.”

Earlier, the Igbo-Eze South LG party chairman, Hon. Mathias Ugwuanyi

pleaded with party members to forgive one another and place emphasis on things that will unite and strengthen the party in the local government and the state.

“you know that our party is the ruling party at the Federal level and so, we are making sure that we capture the state come 2023.

“We have sixteen wards in this local government and each ward is mandated to register at list five hundred new members. If you calculate this number with other wards in this state, you will agree with me that we are sure to win 2023,” he said.

Over one thousand party members from the sixteen political wards in the local government attend the meeting.