From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant for Delta South, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas said his party was now united more than even before to take over power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in next year’s election.

Onowakpo, a former chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, also boasted that APC would retain power at the federal level by winning the presidential election in 2023.

He stated this when his campaign train made a whistle stop in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

Onowakpo said his decision to contest for the Delta South Senatorial District seat was as a result of the inspiration from the party leadership at federal level coupled with the cooperation demonstrated by APC Delta South leaders and oiled by the APC in Isoko nation to harmonise all pending issues in the party, thereby positioning it for victory come 2023 general election.

“I am here today, to present myself to the APC Delta South Senatorial District executives by the mandate of our leader, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, that I should contest for the Delta South Senatorial District seat come 2023 general election.

“And I also accepted his encouragement to contest for the Senate seat to represent the good people of Delta South because I also believe that we must join hands together to win all the elections in Delta State come 2023,” Onowakpo said.

