From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant for Delta south, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas said his party was now united more than even before to take over power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in next year’s election.

Onowakpo, a former chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, also boasted that APC would retain power at federal level by winning the presidential election in 2023.

He stated this when his campaign train berthed in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

Onowakpo said his decision to contest for the Delta South Senatorial District seat was as a result of the inspiration from the party leadership at federal level, coupled with the cooperation demonstrated by Delta South leaders of APC, and oiled by the APC in Isoko nation to harmonise all pending issues in the party, thereby positioning it for victory come 2023 general election.

“I am here today, to present myself to the APC Delta South Senatorial District executives by the mandate of our leader, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, that I should contest for the Delta South Senatorial District seat come 2023 General Elections.

“And I also accepted his encouragement to contest for the Senate seat to represent the good people of Delta South because I also believe that we must join hands together to win all the elections in Delta State come 2023.

“Having been encouraged and motivated to do it and having accepted to do this, I want to say that all of you in Delta South Senatorial District are gate keepers.

“Please, support us in whatever way you can so that we can win this elections. We are closer to victory than ever.

“APC is more united than ever. There should be no doubt in your minds, from what we have been able to do in the party in the last few weeks, you will see that, we did not allow people who will destroy us to hold or to contest this positions in the party.

“We have placed people who will contest, they are hungry to win and have the resources to make it happen. So, as gate keepers I want to beg you that, there are no more divisions in the party. The best position the party could earn is where we are today,” he stated.

Responding, Delta South Senatorial District Chairman, Mr. Austin Oribioye, said all party faithful were ready to work to ensure that APC takes over Delta State come 2023.

“I know you are well exposed and have the capacity to deliver and give the people of Delta South Senatorial District an effective representation come 2023.

“I will urge you to work diligently with the electorates and party faithful in order for our party to come out victorious in the forthcoming elections,” he said.