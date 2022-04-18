JOE EFFIONG, UYO

All Progress Congress (APC) has vowed to trounce the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of the 2023 general elections in Akwa Ibom State, especially, the gubernatorial election, and take over the state.

The national vice chairman (South-South) of the party, Mr Victor Giadem, who made this vow at the weekend when the former acting national secretary of the party, Sen John Akpanudoedeghe publicly declared his intentions to contest as governor of Akwa Ibom State in the forthcoming general elections, however called on all factions of the party to come together so that they could achieve their aim.

Giadem who was represented by the minister for transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said “As the elections draw near, there is no time to fight among ourselves but to come together and work for the actualisation of APC government in Akwa Ibom. I promise that the national secretariat of our party will deliver APC in not just in Akwa Ibom State but across the nation in 2023.”

He described Senator Akpanudoedeghe as a man of goodwill who has the passion for diligence service to the people, adding that his ambition to serve as the Governor is another good opportunity that calls for support of all and sundry.

“When Senator Akpanudoedeghe my brother and leader extended invitation to me to attend this event, I took it as an important event that I must attend. True to it, what I have come to see and the crowd here are cleared proof that APC in Akwa Ibom is healthy and strong. I urge you to keep working for APC.”

The National Vice Chairman thanked Akwa Ibom people for what he described as a show of love to Senator Akpanudoedeghe.

On his part, Senator Akpanudoedeghe, who is the first the person on the platform of APC in the state to declare his ambition to run for governorship, promised to end poverty in Akwa Ibom if elected into office in 2023.

Addressing the party faithful who gathered at the event which was also grand reception organised by the party to honour him as the former national secretary of the party in Uyo, Akpanudoedeghe said that with him as the next governor of the state, the tide of poverty and lack in the state would be a thing of the past.

He enthused that his ambition was a peoples-driven mission to rescue them from the ‘claws of hunger’ bedeviling them due to bad leadership in the state.

“God has given me a special gift. He is sending me to deliver you from poverty. For us to take you out of poverty, we are going to give a N1 million grant to 1,000 people per local government area of the state.”

“In all the riverine areas like Eket, Ibeno, Mbo, Ikot Abasi, and all other local government areas that have water, I am going to provide to you all the instruments to fish and prosper, and not depend on other people.

“I am going to build two international markets, one will be in Uyo and the other will be in Ikot Ekpene and still in Ikot Ekpene I am going to build to them a flyover.

“I am going to reactivate Ibom Science Park that was initiated by Obong Victor Attah and by doing that I will refocus our people on the global economy which is a technology-driven economy.”

He commended President Mohammed Buhari, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and all the APC family at the national level for allowing him to serve the party as the national secretary, and promised to do his best for the success of the party at the local and national levels.

Speaking also, the factional state chairman of APC, Mr. Augustine Ekanem in his address said that the party is proud of Senator Akpanudoedehe, adding the crowd that graced his reception spoke volume of the trust the party has in him.

He assured that APC would win Akwa Ibom and take over power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and restore hope for greater days ahead.

Other speakers include, Chief Don Etiebet, Obong Umana Okon Umana who is the MD of Nigeria Oil and Gas Free Zone, former national assembly member – Mrs Iquo Minimar among others.

the former gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party, Bishop Samuel Akpan, later moved a motion and supported by the voice vote calling on Senator John Akpanudoedehe to contest for the office of the governor of the state on the platform of APC.