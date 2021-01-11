From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta has declared its readiness to win future elections in the state, beginning with the March 6 local government elections.

The party said it was poised more than ever before to sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Government House, Asaba in the 2023 general election.

Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, Jones Ode Erue, made the declaration while inaugurating the state Non-Working Committee, State Working Committee (SWC) and the 25 local government caretaker committees in Asaba.

Erue said the APC in Delta State is now more united, adding that with the successful inauguration of the party organs, APC has reconciled all aggrieved members to work in one accord.

He said there were no more factions or tendencies that hitherto pursued narrow and selfish interests in past, which had accounted for the party’s poor electoral fortunes.

“We are all united now to take over the governance of Delta State from the PDP, led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,” he said.

The chairman tasked the caretaker committees for the 25 local governments to take the message of total reconciliation to the grassroots to have a more harmonious and cohesive platform to defeat the PDP.

He, however, admitted that reconciliation was not a tea party, and charged party faithful to reach compromises and be ready to shift ground in the interest of APC in Delta State.

Erue urged the local government executives to go back to their various localities and inaugurate caretaker committees for the different wards.

He tasked the grassroots leaders to ensure the membership strength of the party is increased by over 100 percent in the forthcoming national revalidation exercise.