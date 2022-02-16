From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senator President, Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday in Asaba said the All Progressive Congress (APC) would retain the presidency in 2023 whether the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) likes it or not.

Omo-Agege who represents Delta central senatorial district, also said Delta State was ripe for APC to harvest and sack the PDP as led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

The Deputy Senate President spoke shortly after the inauguration of executive committee of the Delta State chapter of the APC with Omeni Sobotie as chairman and Nick Ovuakporie as secretary among other positions.

Flanked by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta north), Comrade Frank Kokori, O’tega Emerhor, Austin Izagbo and other leaders of the party, Omo-Agege congratulated the executive members, and charged them to extend the olive branch to their respective contestants in order to build a more united and formidable party in the state.

Acknowledging that the task to dislodge the PDP from Delta State Government House was huge, Omo-Agege advised them to remain focused and embark on intense membership drive.

“Let us rise above our differences, reach out to your contestants because our goal is to defeat Okowa and whoever he attempts to impose on Delta.

“The people of Delta will decide their governor and other representatives in 2023. It is not for one man or a certain pressure group to decide,” he said.

On those who recently defected to the PDP, Omo-Agege said the defectors needed to exit APC for the party to make progress, noting however that they would be forgiven and welcomed back if they repented.

Also speaking, Senate Committee chairman on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi who also represents Delta north, vowed to stop whatever rigging trick that the PDP might deploy for the 2023 election in Delta State.

“I know they (PDP) are thinking and planning by now, but let me assure you that there is nothing they will plan that we don’t know, there is no rigging spot I don’t know.

“They are busy sending names, registering goats in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise. We shall see how goats will vote on election day. I want to beg us as members of APC to be committed to the party so that we can throw the PDP out in 2023,” Nwaoboshi said.

In his post inaugural speech, the party chairman, Omeni Sobotie, thanked members for giving him and members of his team the opportunity to serve.

Sobotie said 2023 was the right time to dislodge the PDP from Delta State, noting that everything was in place to achieve the objective.