Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed optimism that he would be victorious in the forthcoming general elections with the ongoing massive mobilisation of women across the country by the National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu and her team.

This was not unconnected to the mammoth crowd of women from the 36states and the FCT who converged on the Asokoro home of the flag bearer to assure him of their support.

The event which was preceded by the unveiling of the Vice Presidential Candidate at the instance of the Arewa Women for Tinubu/ Shetima (AWTS) was also superintended by the National Women Leader as she spoke about the resolve of women nationwide to vote for the party.

Edu, the President of the Arewa Women Group, Okay the one wearing green

Hajiya Saa dogonbauchi, the Chairperson, Inter Advisory Council, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim took turns to eulogise Shettima as the best choice for the party as Tinubu’s running mate.

Responding, Shetima thanked the women for their support and reminded them that he honoured their invitation because of the realization of the fact that it was a social function since the INEC was yet to lift the ban on electioneering campaign until a later date.

He assured them that the next administration would be gender friendly and would ensure the dividends of democracy are enjoyed by all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe or party affiliation. State coordinators were issued their letters by the Chairman of the occasion, Hon James Faleke, who promised that the Tinubu/Shetima ticket would record a landslide victory with the support of women nationwide as ably led by Dr Betta Edu.

On the other hand, the National Women Leader assured Tinubu that the woman wing has commenced the mobilisation of women across the country from door to door until everyone is reached and convinced to vote for a candidate who has an unbeatable track record of performance and women main streaming.

She restated the readiness and commitments of women to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of the country. She also assured the presidential flagbearer of mobilising women to deliver more than forty million votes for the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

In his response, Tinubu appreciated APC Women for the visit and extolled the virtues and leadership qualities of the national woman leader, Dr Betta Edu especially her dedication and commitment to the success of the party.

He expressed joy at the love and commitment of the women to deliver the elections noting that success is assured with the full backing he is receiving from the women across the nation.

In attendance were the Deputy National women Leader Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, the Minister Of state for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Members of the National Assembly led by Senator Grace Bent, Hon. Kadijat Abubakar, Hon Akande Sadipe, Hon Vilita Asabe, DG Women Development Center, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hon Imaan Ibrahim -Suleiman DG Refugee commission, Federal Character Commission Commissioner, Hon Ginika Tor, Hon Princess Akobundu, DG Nepad, former Deputy Governors, House of Rep members, Zonal Women Leaders and state women Leaders from the 36 states of the federation as well as key women stakeholders in the party.