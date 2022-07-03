From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has reiterated commitment and support to Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state, saying it is awaiting the Governor’s directive on whether to support the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking to Journalists at the weekend, the Chairman and Convener of the forum, Hon. Suleiman Liba, who spoke to the media for the first time since the APC primaries, commended the effort of his principal, saying although he was devasted Engr. Dave Umahi did not win the presidential party primaries ,it was democracy at work and there must be a winner.

While responding to a question on the call for the support of the group to the Presidential campaign team of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon. Liba said he has been getting several of such calls from different quarters.

He said until now, the group with over a 5000 members in each of the 19 northern states, is still waiting and will consult with Engr. David Nweze Umahi very soon on the way forward.

He said whatever direction given to them by the Governor is what the group will follow.

He commended the party hierarchy for ensuring that the party is still intact even after the primaries ,”against the expectation and wishes of the opposition.”

Liba further said that the party will go into the general election as a united and much stronger entity and that nothing short of total victory is expected from the ruling party.

While thanking the media for the role played before, during and after the primaries, he urged the practitioners never to relent in their effort at ensuring that information is properly disseminated , and assured that their press releases would be regular as soon as the group recieves direction from Engr. Umahi on the way forward.