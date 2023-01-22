By Chukwudi Nweje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth, Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council has called on Nigerian youths support the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he is the only presidential candidate that has solution to the country’s problems.

It noted that youths cannot afford to sit on the fence in politics and charged them to seize the opportunity of the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in 2018 by contesting and winning elections in order to contribute to national leadership at various levels.

Spokesperson of the group, Aliyu Audu, gave the charge at a press conference Sunday, stating that the only way youths can influence governance is when they are involved.

He said, “It is important for us as youths to expand influence on the running of our dear country. This conversation is more about how the sum of our commitments and collaborations as young people can advance our lofty dreams for our dear country. We are here to possibly agree on one fundamental fact, and that is the fact that sitting on the fence, as far as political participation is concerned, will not get us any closer to attaining our collective desire for a great nation.

“The beginning, the greatness we seek for Nigeria will not just happen because we can dream or debate it on social media or whenever we come together as a group; it will only happen because all of us as a collective choose to take part when it matters the most. Certainly, we can attain our collective desire for Nigeria if we all think together, band together and work together with other stakeholders to drive this country toward its desired destination.”

He noted that though the APC-led administration is still bugged by the lack of stable and affordable education, unemployment, police brutality and harassment of young Nigerians, the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will provide a new lease of life for the youths.

He said, “The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to deploy technology and digital economy to create jobs. He has also promised to work on delivering a student loan that would greatly ease the burden of students and deliver reforms to guarantee a stable academic calendar in our tertiary institutions.

“The APC candidate has also guaranteed to work on reforming our security system to make our uniformed men more professional, and to operate strictly within the ambit of the law. Without a doubt, it is my firm conviction that Asiwaju remains the best option for Nigeria moving forward.

“Those of us familiar with the nearly comatose economy inherited in 1999 when Asiwaju became governor of Lagos State and the spate of unlawful activities perpetrated by mostly young people; his achievements in office, including the thriving entertainment and movie industry enabled by his government which engaged many hitherto idle youths; we can assess his capacity to do a good job as Nigeria’s president. Based on his antecedents, competence, and record of service, we can be certain that Nigeria will advance forward under Asiwaju.”

Speaking, another member of the group, Kemi Ashekun said Tinubu is the only candidate that has a plan on how to fix Nigeria.

She said, “Asiwaju has a plan for Nigeria, he has an economic plan, we have a revenue problem and the only person that can deal with that is Asiwaju Tinubu. If you listen to the campaigns so far, Tinubu is the only person talking about solutions, others are just talking about problems, the only reason why these other candidates are talking about only problems is because they don’t have the solution.”

On her part, Onyinye Zara urged the youths to shun primordial sentiments when they cast their vote in February.

She noted that Tinubu demonstrated that he is above ethnic sentiments by appointing people from all parts of the country while he was governor of Lagos State.

“Tinubu demonstrated that he is above primordial sentiments, he is only interested in competence and appointed people from all parts of the country while he was governor in Lagos. Avoid those that people from other parts of the country are the cause of your problems by,” she said.