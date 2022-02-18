From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths may have foreclosed the chances of any aspirant above 50 years of age winning the 2023 presidential ticket as they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure he hands over to a youth within the age range of 40 and 50 years.

APC North Central Zonal Youth Leaders who gave the charge at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, stressed their readiness to launch campaign to ensure a youth replace Buhari in 2023.

Responding to questions on the sideline at the event, the convener, Terve Aginde, said: “I am happy that Nigerian youths, about three of them, are coming out to contest for positions as high as national chairmanship of the party. We are making progress with that and we will queue behind them to see if we can achieve the feat. We are also calling on the youths to succeed President Buhari. We will even prefer a youth within the age range of between 40 and 50 to succeed Buhari. And one of the reasons I appreciate President Buhari is that he has made politics very unattractive and uninteresting to people like previously because he has ensured that money is not in circulation too much.

“So, with or without money, we can achieve taking over the leadership of this country if we put ourselves together.”

In their welcome address at the one day sensitisation and capacity building on active and meaningful participation in leadership, they appealed for a strong united bloc.

“The main aim of this meeting is for us to come together and build up strategic methods, position ourselves in preparations to take up leadership of this country. There’s no other time than now. Fortunately, we have gotten the support of our dear president to participate and contest for leadership positions, both at the party level as well as for all leadership positions, ranging from presidency, governor, senate, House of Reps and state House Assembly positions.

“To achieve these, we must discuss, strategise and unite to take over our rightful positions in leadership of our dear country. Our party under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni has recorded a lot of progress but more need to be done, and what is needed to be done now rest on the shoulders of the youth and women. This party’s success can’t be writen completely without acknowledging our contributions right from 2015, 2019 and now. We must, therefore, not let this opportunity pass us by at the time we have a constitutional powers as a result of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act.