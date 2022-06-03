By Brown Chimezie

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it was making efforts to presents the best candidate from the aspirants that have shown interest to be the next president.

National chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu disclosed this at the sixth annual conference and award ceremony of the Presidential Diary Magazine, in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Adamu, represented by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Muoka, said the ruling party was proud to have a pool of competent aspirants ready to lead after President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the party was prepared to ensure that the primary held without any hitch.

“It is our constitutional and statutory obligation to present our candidates, so we are just making sure that we have the right people at all levels. The Electoral Act makes provisions for three model – direct, indirect and the consensus. “We have opted for the indirect model which is why we have gone ahead and in the past week to elect the right delegates,” he said.

Chairman and editorial adviser of the Presidential Diary Magazine, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, said the organisation would continue to uphold the tenets of the media by promoting good governance, and ensure governments at all levels are held accountable to fulfil their campaign promises.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Mr. Femi Adesina, urged Nigerians to believe in the present administration even though it has less than a year to leave office.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .