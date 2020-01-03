Magnus Eze, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to clinch three governorship seats in the South East by 2023.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu stated this at the party’s South East zonal meeting, held at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, yesterday.

Notable APC chieftains in attendance were Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, his Mines and Steel Development counterpart, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, former Enugu state Governor, Sullivan Chime, Deputy Whip of House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejeocha and member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Ebonyi state; Chinedu Ogah.

Others were Senator Ayogu Eze, Managing Director, National Water Inland Ways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, former Labour and Productivity Minister, Dr. Emeka Wogu, Chief Sam Nkire, Chief Marc Wabara, Chief Elias Mbam and National Organising Secretary of APC, Chief Emma Ibediro.

Onu who said that the party would govern the country for a long time, noted that it has the potential of producing not just three governors but also at least three State Houses of Assembly in the zone, if it put its house in order and do away with factions.

Although the zone recorded the least number of votes in the last general election for the President, the minister noted that it however, recorded the highest percentage increase when compared to the votes of 2015.

He therefore, urged any aggrieved members of the party to forgive one another in the spirit of Christianity.

“We have seen that in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress is the governing party and it is very strong and it will keep governing Nigeria for a long time to come. But in the six geopolitical zones, we are the only zone without a governor elected on the platform of the APC. Is that right? Is that correct? Is it what we want? So, we want a change. We have our best people representing us and the national working committee of our great party will be giving us good leadership.

“And we believe strongly that by 2023 we should be aiming at a minimum of three governors elected on the platform of APC in the South East. We will have majority of the seats in the National Assembly coming from the south east. We will also have the majority of the seats in the Houses of Assembly in our various states. So, that we will be producing a minimum of three speakers and once we do this, it will help us. Then nobody will ever say that South East has not made contributions to the party,” Onu stated.

National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu also sued for peace and unity in the party; pointing out that the zone needed to build alliances with other zones, ahead of 2023.

Highpoint of the meeting was the reaffirmation of Onu as the national leader, South East Caucus of APC as well as readopting of Chief Emma Ibediro as National Organising Secretary of the party.

Chief Sam Nkire moved the motion reaffirming Ogbonnaya Onu as the zone’s national leader, while Amb. Fidel Ayogu seconded the motion before it was publicly adopted by the House.