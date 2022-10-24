From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Jibril Tafida has carpeted the All Progressive Congress( APC) over same-faith ticket, describing the ruling party’s candidate pairing as a smokescreen.

Speaking at the Annual Crusade and Fund-raising by the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna at the weekend, Dr. Tafida took a swipe at the APC’s same-faith 2023 agenda as insensitive to the religious polarity of the country.

The opposition party chieftain who was also the PDP Electoral Panel Chairman for Akwa Ibom State bagged CAN’s Peace Award for his contributions to harmonious relationship between adherents of Islam and their Christian counterparts in Kaduna.

While describing the CAN award as a testimony of his promotion of love and brotherhood between Muslims and their Christian neighbours, he added that Nigeria needs religious tolerance and harmony today more than ever before in the nation’s history.

He explained that it was necessary for adherents of all faiths to accept their diversity and guard their utterances, calling for the economic empowerment and full integration of youths into the Nigerian politics to balance the scales on the democratic space for a greater future.

This scenario, he said, could only be achieved by having people who understand the true yearnings of the people being in charge of positions of democratic authority.

Pointing out the heat generated by the APC’s same-faith ticket in Kaduna State, Dr. Tafida hailed PDP’s governorship candidate, Hon Isa Ashiru Kudan for his exemplary choice of a running mate devoid of the same-faith colouration.

“We must acknowledge the ability of Sarkin Bai of Zazzau, Alhaji Isa Ashiru and governorship candidate of the PDP for appreciating our diversity and for giving us a workable solution to our problems in Kaduna. He therefore deserves our love and support.

“It is also evident that the efforts and support of CAN both at national and local levels will help in ensuring that Nigerians have viable leadership in 2023”, Tafida assured.

Berating the same-faith ticket championed by the APC in Kaduna, Dr. Tafida noted that “Islam has taught us to be all-inclusive in dealing with people of different faiths, especially Christians. And it is worrisome that some politicians don’t have this broadminded disposition of respecting adherents of other faiths”.

He went on to say that same-faith ticket as promoted by “Abuja and Abuja politicians” is proof that they cannot be taken seriously because none of those in the forefront of “Muslim-Muslim ticket” is known to be championing a Muslim cause at any point in the political history of their respective communities.

“There is yet another class of politicians we need to be careful about and their 2023 campaign strategy. I mean politicians that could not give party leadership to the indigenes of a State, how can we trust them with 36 States of the federation? The Church must resist and reject politicians with this kind of divisive agenda”, he advised.

He stated that Nigeria’s secularist should not compromise on the alter of political convenience, saying “politicians must therefore be sensitive to the feelings and aspirations of the people”.

He then stressed: “Nigeria is a secular State and we must do everything to protect it, for peace and unity of the nation”.

He expressed gratitude to CAN leadership for finding him worthy of consideration as awardee for the promotion of peace and unity.