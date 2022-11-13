From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring two governorship candidates in the state for the 2023 election.

State chairman of the party, Augustine Ehiemere, who disclosed this in Umuahia, during a press briefing, alleged that the PDP’s scheme was to ensure it holds on to power at all costs in 2023.

Ehiemere explained that the PDP’s scheme was uncovered after APGA’s discreet investigations.

He refused to mention the candidate being sponsored by the PDP outside its own candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, but revealed that the said candidate is still doing contracts for Abia State government.

He challenged journalists to carry out further investigations on the allegations to know the person in question.

“You are journalists, go and do your investigations and you will understand what I am saying,” Ehiemere said.

A similar allegation had previously been made against the Young People’s Party (YPP) governorship candidate in the state, Chief Enyinnaya Nwafor, but he roundly denied the allegation.

Ehiemere used the occasion to unveil the names of members of APGA campaign council at the Prof Greg Ibe campaign headquarters, Umuahia.

The council is headed by Chief Longman Nwachukwu as administrator and Uzoma Abonta as vice administrator, while Chief Enyinnaya Onyekwere is the secretary, among other members.