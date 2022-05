From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former Chief Judge of Anambra State and Professor of Law with University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC), Peter Umeadi has been cleared to contest the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Also cleared by the APGA Presidential/Governorship Screening Committee 2022 are 11 Governorship aspirants across five states of Abia, Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu and Nasarawa.

Details coming.