From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on Friday, screened a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Nnanna Umeadi as its 2023 presidential aspirant, just as it also grilled other gubernatorial aspirants at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after his screening which was held behind closed doors, Umeadi who said the party’s screening Committee did a thorough job, expressed confidence that he will scale the huddle and fly the APGA’s flag in the 2023 presidential election.

The aspirant said the screening process has shown that APGA has the capability to do things in orderly and efficient way, adding that the aspirants, just like himself, were treated with respect and honour.

While expressing confidence that he will make it to the party primaries, Umeadi said “Yes, I answered all the questions satisfactorily, and I am sure they are expecting me at the primaries. They are looking forward to seeing me at the primaries and that means I did well.”

Speaking further, he said APGA has a chance to establish itself at the national level, especially now that Nigerians are yearning for credible change in key sectors of the socio-economic life of the country.

“The party has a chance to establish itself in the country, people are looking out for a credible change and that is one opportunity the party has now.

“The screening committee treated me with respect and I appreciate that and with all the other aspirants here, they have been getting the same treatment, so they should keep it up.

“Our party is orderly, things are going as we expected, no party is bigger than the other, all parties are equal,” he said.

The APGA aspirant was former Chief Judge of Anambra State, and designated judge for Anambra State for Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He was also the chairman of Edo State election petition tribunal and delivered the unanimous decision on 20th March, 2008, ousting then Governor of Edo State, Prof. Osunbor and ordering the swearing in of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.