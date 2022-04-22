From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

As the preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum, some leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State have defected to the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

Former Organizing Secretary of APGA in the state, Okorie Okorie, and the former Youth Leader of the party, Ogbonnaya Ene-Odii, led other former leaders and members of the party to defect to PDP on Friday.

Other defectors include ,Mrs. Nwojiji Blessing – State Woman Leader; Mr. Ransom Nwigbo – Deputy Chairman;Mr. Ikechukwu Ogwale – Vice Chairman Ebonyi Central; Okoro Uchenna – Chairman Onicha LGA; Igwe Maduabuchi – Chairman Ivo LGA, and Mr. Oroke Jeremiah – Chairman Abakaliki LGA.

The former APGA members announced their defections on Friday during a courtesy call on a billionaire business mogul and PDP governorship aspirant, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii popularly known as Anyichuks, at his Isu-Achara country home in Onicha local government area of the state.

Mr. Okorie Okorie who spoke on behalf of the defectors, added that 12 out of the 13 LGA Chairmen, and the 171 Ward Chairmen of the party in the state also defected with them to the PDP. He explained that they took the decision to leave APGA to join the People’s Democratic party(PDP) because of their intention to support and work for the 2023 gubernatorial ambition of the business mogul and philanthropist. Okorie noted that Chief Chukwuma Odii has touched many lives and empowered indigent women and youths using his Ebele And Anyichuks Foundation and therefore deserved to be supported to do more for the people. He stated that given what the governorship hopeful had done for the people of Ebonyi State using his personal resources, they believed that he would do more for the people if given opportunity to lead the state in 2023.

“Our decision to leave APGA to join PDP was a collective decision taken for the overall Interest of the peace, unity and development of Ebonyi State. It is our believe that you are the right man with the capacity, resources and good heart to move the state forward in 2023. We are here to announce our defection to the PDP to enable us work with you and your team for the actualization of your 2023 governoship ambition. We strongly believe that your governoship will bring uncommon transformation to Ebonyi State” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Odii thanked them for leaving APGA to the PDP which he described as the winning team.

He promised to carry them along in his campaign activities and his administration if elected in 2023.

“Thank you my good people for coming to work with us for this great task. Politics is a game of number. I cannot do it alone. Seeing you around me gives me enough energy to fire on. I am happy to welcome you people to join me in this struggle to liberate and transform Ebonyi State. I assure you that my government will bring unprecedented economic and infrastructural development from 2023” he said.