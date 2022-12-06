From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State chapter of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to jettison his senatorial ambition and step down for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA’s senatotrial candidate.

The advice was given by Augustine Ehiemere, APGA state Chairman, after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of APGA held at the party secretariat in Umuahia.

Ehiemere, who described Ikpeazu’s stewardship in Abia South as not platable, said the achievements of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for the people of Abia South , is a clear testimony why Governor Ikpeazu should abandon his Senate ambition for Abaribe.

According to Ehiemere, documents at his (Ehiemere) disposal as well as some projects recently commissioned by Abaribe ranks him above Ikpeazu in all ramifications .

He further pointed out that Abaribe is now in the right political family of APGA, which he noted, is a clear departure from PDP.

The APGA Chairman also dismissed the speculations that Prof Greg Ibe, APGA guber candidate is not fit to run for Governor .

Rather Ehiemere described the claims as weapons by political opponents and enemies of Abians.

He also assured Abians that the judgment of Abuja High Court which nullified the guber primary of APGA in Abia, will not not stand.

He advised all lovers of APGA and those desirous of enthroning good governance in Abia to remain focused as his party would deliver the State .

He emphasized that the SEC meeting of APGA was aimed at reassuring the party members that APGA is on course to win the elections.