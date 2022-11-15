From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has vowed to take over Abia, saying it would sweep out the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from power in 2023.

Campaign Director -General of APGA Governorship candidate, Prof Greg Ibe, Dr Longman Nwachukwu

who stated this in Umuahia, made it clear that Prof Ibe was taking over the State in 2023 as according him, he is the most credible candidate among other contestants .

Worried over the backlog of salaries owed civil servants, Nwachukwu said this would become a thing of the past if Ibe wins the election.

Nwachukwu challenged Abians to secure their future by voting for Ibe and other APGA candidates who he said , have better plans for the State.

“I quite understand the demands of my office as well as the expectations of my party (APGA) nay Abians in general which is to totally flush out the highly profligacious, grossly inept , perfidious and nepotic PDP government.

He appreciated Prof Ibe for finding him worthy for appointment as campaign D-G, promising that his campaign team would lead APGA to victory .