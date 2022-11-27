From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo said the glaring failure of Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has made it eassy for his party to win the senatorial seat by 2023.

Senator Aduda has occupied the position for three terms in the past twelve years.

Ezekwugo expressed confidence that his party will unseat the PDP in the FCT and he will succeed senator Aduda as the Senator for the FCT.

The APGA candidate who spoke in

Abuja said, “Senator Aduda has made our job easier for us by not performing to the satisfaction of the people. The person there as Senator, has not done much as evidenced in the remote areas especially the satellite towns. If we visit many communities in Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Gwagwalada, we would see that these areas have not felt any development.

He noted that it is only Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) that has a semblance of government presence because it generates its own funds and also enjoys the limelight as the seat of power.

” All other areas of the FCT are in dire need of repairs and infrastructure. There are no roads, no light or pipe borne water and the occupants, made up of indigenes and non-indigenes live in abject poverty. The schools are dilapidated and need repairs.

“The children are not being encouraged with scholarships to further their education. I almost wept when I went to Kwali and Abaji recently. We have been doing some health and palliatives outreach programmes in the past one year in the territory. There are places we visit and one will doubt whether the place is still Abuja due to the level of under-development in such places.

“These places are just a mere two or three kilometres from the City Center but they are thoroughly neglected. In Karamajiji community, there is a disabled camp there and the people have not received government attention for so long even though they did not bring disability on themselves. The people in the camps are living like people who have been rejected and they have children who are healthy and require education.

On his plans to bring quality representation for the people of the FCT, Dr Ezekwugo, a philanthropist disclosed that, ” his campaign is focused on the youth. “I do not believe in what some people now call a northern ideology whereby one rich man will be feeding the entire town. People will gather in one man’s house in the morning to beg and food will be provided for them. The same thing will be repeated in the afternoon and in the night. I am an Igbo man.

“We believe in teaching people how to fish instead of giving people fish every time. So, my main aim is to empower the youths of the FCT by bringing some of my German partners into Nigeria to mentor the youth on ICT and empower them so that they can stand on their feet and reason well”, he stated.

Giving insight into the how prepared he is to defeat the incumbent Senator Aduda, he said, “We have strong, reliable structures in FCT and I am optimistic that we would come out victorious in the election. We are expanding the party offices.

“Before I picked up the ticket, we only had the National Secretariat of APGA but since I came in, we have expanded by opening offices in the six area councils. We now have offices in all the councils and we have commissioned some of them. We will soon launch the remaining two while also inaugurating our ward coordinators before the year runs out.

“We have the structures and APGA as a party won area council elections in the FCT, apart from producing many councillors. It’s just that the party lacked proper leadership structures in the FCT before now but I am here to address the problems of the party and channel the energy of its members properly so that the party can realise its full potentials.