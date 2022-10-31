From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Legal Team of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State has said that the Appeal Court’s Judgement for Jos North/Bassa and Pankshin South bye-election does not have any effect on the credible and competent Governorship candidate and other candidates of the party for the 2023 elections

The team in a press statement issued in Jos on Monday and signed by Sunday G. Odey, Esq urged members of the party not to be distracted by frivolous issues orchestrated by mischief makers but should concentrate on campaigning as the chances of winning the 2023 elections are as bright as the promises of God.

He explained that the primaries for the 2023 elections were conducted by the National Headquarters of the party in the state where the party’s Governorship candidate and candidates for the Legislative Houses emerged in line with the new Electoral Act, 2022 that limited participation at the primaries to only adhoc delegates.

The statement said, “The judgment of the Court of Appeal in respect of the Jos North/Bassa and Pankshin South bye-election appeals do not have any effect whatsoever on the primaries conducted by the National Headquarters of the Party in the state where the Party’s Governorship candidate and candidates for Legislative Houses emerged for the 2023 general elections.

“The status of the Party’s candidates for the forthcoming general elections was never raised as an issue for consideration by any of the parties at both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal.

“The nomination and sponsorship of the Party’s candidates were done under the new Electoral Act 2022 which limited participation at the primaries to only ad hoc delegates.”

He said the State EXCO of the Party who are alleged to be illegal were not among the delegates that nominated the Party’s candidate for the 2023 elections, having been eliminated by the clear and novel limitations in the Electoral Act.

“The case of the Petitioners at the Tribunal who are Respondents in the Court of Appeal, was that the state EXCO lacked the competence to sponsor the House of Reps candidate for the Jos North/Bassa constituency bye-election, but the court failed to consider our argument with Supreme Court authorities, that the state EXCO of the Party neither conducts primaries nor sponsors candidates for Elections. It is the Headquarters of the Party that has the power to do so.

“Before this judgment, PDP had already lodged an Appeal to the Supreme Court to clear the misconceptions about alleged non- compliance with the Justice Gang and Justice Kunda’s judgments.

“Any effort to cast any doubts about the validity of the candidacy of the Party’s Governorship and Legislative Houses candidates for the 2023 Elections is only for political propaganda and mischief!

“Party stakeholders and supporters are therefore enjoined to double their efforts in the campaigns towards total victory of all the Party’s candidates in the elections.” He stated.