From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has advised politicians vying for political offices in the 2023 elections on what to do to win election and how to succeed when they eventually get elected.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his homily delivered at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Lugbe, Abuja, advised that they genuinely put the interest of the people first in all their plans before, during and after the elections.

He maintained that, as the waves of electioneering hit the air, Nigerians deserve political leaders who would be guided by the genuine interests of the suffering Nigerians, without compromising the electoral process.

He, however, expressed fears that Nigeria is fast drifting away from the dreams of the forefathers, hence the need for new generation of political leaders that would right the wrong of the past.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said: “At this time of political sensitivity, politicians would be pointing fingers of blame with hypocritical indignation at one another, seeing the speck in the others’ eyes but failing to see the big log in theirs.”

He, however, advised that they first rid themselves of the very dirt in their hearts or political package as they and their political parties fight for electoral victory, presumably, to make the country better.

He registered his fears that Nigeria is in danger of “toiling all night without catching any fish”, which was why hunger and poverty increase, crime, violence, unemployment of youths, worsening economic conditions, etc., stare Nigerians menacingly in the face.

Archbishop Kaigama, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to get their PVCs, and also participate in the electoral processes that would herald the emergence new political leaders in 2023.